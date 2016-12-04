IPV remains unavailable in private hospitals

more-in

Vaccine’s shortage is attributed to a sudden surge in demand with the inclusion of countries like India

India’s switch to inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) more than seven months ago continues to affect its global availability and has resulted in restricted supply to public healthcare.

The vaccine’s limited availability is being attributed to production constraints following a sudden surge in demand brought on by inclusion of countries like India with 26 million births a year.

“What used to be readily available on the shelves in India’s cities a few years ago is not there now. Children can only get the vaccine in government hospitals,” said Ramesh Dampuri, secretary of twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad for the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

Dr. Dampuri also pointed out differences in administration of the vaccine across India. “The northern States continue to give a full intramuscular dose, while southern States give smaller intra-dermal dose,” he said. The intramuscular injection is a 0.5 ml dose while the intra-dermal injection is given in a 0.1 ml dose. Limited number of studies has shown that the fractional dose administered intra-dermal can produce at least as much immunity as one full dose.

As part of its polio eradication strategy, India replaced trivalent oral polio vaccine (tOPV) with bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) and IPV earlier this year. The trivalent oral vaccine offered protection against all three polio strains, but was blamed for vaccine-derived type 2 polio infections as it contained live viruses. Bivalent vaccine offers protection against type 1 and type 3 while IPV offers protection against the three types, but cannot cause an infection as it uses inactivated viruses.

“Production in the global market has not scaled up, resulting in shortage. It could take at least a year to catch up,” said Pradeep Haldar, Deputy Commissioner, Immunisation, Ministry of Health. He added that the Central government was carefully rationing the vaccine to ensure availability in all the government hospitals.

When asked about differences in vaccine administration, Dr. Haldar said 16 States, including the big and populated ones, have adopted fractional dose vaccination while the process was under way in small States and union territories. “The IPV is now being distributed to States only when performance reports are submitted in order to prevent hoarding,” he said.

Many private practitioners are unconvinced about fractional dose vaccination and continue to work around shortage. “Studies on the efficacy of 0.1 ml dose are not convincing. In corporate hospitals where cost is not a constraint, more expensive combination vaccines are preferred,” said T.P. Karthik, a paediatrician with one of the large chains of corporate hospitals in Hyderabad.

After Telangana’s Health Department mounted an emergency vaccination response following the finding of type-2 vaccine-derived polio virus in one of Hyderabad’s drains earlier this year, efforts were made to distribute vaccines in the private sector through the IAP. However, the government’s concerns of hoarding and doubts about private sector passing on the benefit of a costless vaccine to the patient, in the backdrop of an acute global shortage, have deterred such efforts.