Hyderabad unaffected by Opposition bandh call against demonetisation

The nationwide shutdown called for by political parties opposing the demonetisation of higher currency notes had little impact on the daily life of the citizens.

With the ruling party TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) and the MIM (Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), which has a significant influence over city, staying away from any kind of street protests on Monday, the State and Central government offices functioned without much disruption.

Most of the schools and colleges in the city conducted classes for their students. For shops and establishments in major commercial areas, it was business as usual as most of them did not down the shutters. The IT corridor too remained insulated from any form of protests as the software and corporate companies functioned like any other day. The transport sector was also not hit. Autos, buses and private transport plied on the streets. Rallies and protest meets were organised by opposition parties. The Left parties held a rally from Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Baghlingampally to Indira Park in Lower Tank Bund. Prominent leaders of CPI, CPI (M) and eight other left parties led the march. Congress party workers led by Telangana Congress Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy protested outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) premises in Saifabad. The Congress leaders including Mr. Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka submitted a representation to the RBI officials after staging a sit-in protest. In their memorandum, the Congress leaders demanded that the Central government listen to the voice of people and deliberate a dialogue in Parliament on the entire exercise of demonetisation and make a collective decision rather than enforcing a dictatorial decision. They also demanded a white paper giving details of repercussions of demonetisation. The protests led to traffic congestion on the main roads surrounding Saifabad.