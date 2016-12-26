Hyderabad girl wins ‘Brain Bee’ regional competition

Ria Thimmaiahgari, a class 11 student of Indus International School, has won the ‘Brain Bee’ regional competition and qualified for the national-level event likely to be held in Ahmedabad.

The competition is a neuroscience contest which was created to encourage science students explore neuroscience, understand the need for discovering cures for diseases related to the human brain and the central nervous system, and make students realise the opportunities in the area of biomedical research.

Ms. Thimmaiahgari clinched the honours from 37 students from 21 prominent schools in the city. Sri Krishna Ravi of Oakridge Internationial School and S.L.N. Karthikeya Saket of Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur) finished second and third, respectively.

The competition had four phases — written test followed by three phases of orals —conducted by Subhash Kaul, head of the Neurology Department, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences.