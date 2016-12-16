Hyderabad Book Fair begins

The 30th edition of the Hyderabad Book Fair was inaugurated by Finance Minister Etala Rajender at the NTR Stadium grounds here on Thursday.

An oggudappu performance by a troupe from Jangam preceded the inauguration. There was some ruckus before the inauguration, as one of the stalls hired by Maharshi Dayanand Sthapita insisted on performing a homam (pooja) while the HBF organisers repeatedly warned about the use of fire in stalls.

The book fair would go on till December 26.

This year, there are 290 stalls. Unlike earlier editions of the book fair, where only a few shops had PoS machines, most of the stall owners this year have acquired the facility for cashless transactions.