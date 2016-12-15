Hospitals resorting to unwanted surgeries to pay the piper

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered a Cabinet Sub-Committee to frame guidelines for taking action against hospitals that have resorted to unwanted surgeries.

The menace has raised its ugly head several times. Private hospitals had taken up operations for deliveries though they were not required. Operations for removal of uterus were high in rural and tribal areas, he noted at the Collectors’ Conference held here on Wednesday. He released a booklet and CD with guidelines for preparation of ‘Know your district’ and ‘Plan your district’ documents by the Collectors.

He highlighted the importance of district-level planning in the preparation of the State budget and asked the Collectors to send their proposals in the format identifying the requirements of individual districts.

The Collectors were asked to identify suitable sites for construction of integrated Collectorates, police headquarters and court complexes in the new districts. Sites should also be identified for construction of residential schools for backward classes in every Assembly constituency.

The obstacles to free registration of unregistered land transactions should be removed.

The ownership of agriculture lands should be transferred for transactions conducted on plain paper.

Mr. Rao mooted additional allowance for doctors working in interior and tribal areas. A special action plan should be prepared for improving the living standards of people in the districts dominated by SC and ST population.

He suggested exploring the possibility of setting up a vegetable market at Gudeppad and a chilli research station at Narsampet in Warangal district.

Warangal town should be developed but not in a way that Hyderabad was developed where growth was haphazard. The Rs. 300 crore sanctioned for a ring road at Warangal should be utilised properly.

The health university in Warangal should be constructed combining the land of the Central prison and Kakatiya Medical College. The government would mount pressure on the Central government for the revival of a programme to construct an airport at Mamnoor in Warangal.

Mr. Rao wanted steps to curb child labour and child marriages which are high in Gadwal district. Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Chief Secretary K. Pradeep Chandra and Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao also spoke. The Collectors narrated their experiences in the two months following reorganisation of districts.