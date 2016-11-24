Homeopathy, the debate is not over yet

more-in

FTC states that homeopathy lacks scientific evidence while its manufacturers and practitioners say it’s yet another move to discredit the system of medicine

The United States Federal Trade Commission issued a statement last week enforcing disclosure of scientific evidence or lack of it regarding over-the-counter homeopathic medications. Homeopaths and drug manufacturers in India argue that this is yet another move to clamp down on homeopathy.

The FTC’s ruling seeks to hold OTC homeopathic drugs for self-limiting conditions to the requirement - “objective product claims be truthful and substantiated”. Towards this end, the ruling requires the advertiser to have scientific evidence in the form of tests, analyses, research or studies, mainly human clinical testing, that are acceptable. Without such scientific evidence, the FTC has ruled that manufacturers of such products sold in the US, carry a disclosure on their label stating the medicine’s claims of efficacy are not based on scientific evidence and that, the product’s claims are based only on theories of homeopathy.

“The US Food and Drug Administration does not require homeopathic manufacturers to take its approval. That apart, how can scientific evidence be described on the label,” said Vishnu Vardhan Reddy of Allen Homeopathy, a city-based drug manufacturer.

The US FDA had exempted homeopathic manufacturers from displaying efficacy in 1988, which is now being flayed by proponents of modern medicine who have applauded FTC’s move. The trade regulator’s statement has reportedly been used by homeopathy detractors to discredit the system of medicine.

“The principles of homeopathy’s functioning are different. The aim of the medication is to address problems in the vital force, like life, and not the manifestation of the problem, which are the symptoms,” said Shivashankar Kunapareddy, a homeopath for five decades. “Yet, any validation should have been done by a group of scientific experts to test claims of homeopathy. Drug manufactures too should conduct trials and studies to prove efficacy,” he added.

Homeopaths feel the debate over the system of medicine is likely to create ripples in India in the future given that the country is a potential market for both traditional and modern medicine, besides being a major exporter. According to Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, India’s exports of Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy stands at $ 108.76 million this financial year (2015-16) down by about $ 10 million over the previous year.

“India is homeopathy’s last bastion. In the present time, most people here are not concerned. However, India is a big market for drugs. If the matter comes to our court, we can certainly provide evidence,” says Venugopal Gouri, a city-based homeopath.

As in the US, trials of homeopathic medication are not required in India but the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy has instituted research into these systems of medicine for specific conditions. Practising homeopaths argue that there is enough substantiation through modern scientific studies, to prove that homeopathy works.

Contrarily, FTC’s statement is being termed by critics of homeopathy as a step forward by the US. “Any individual has the right to avail any system of medicine but it is government’s spending on homeopathy that is objectionable given that it lacks scientific evidence,” says Bhargava, founder-director of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology. Dr. Bhargava has extensively campaigned against government’s support to homeopathy in the past.

- Rohit P.S.