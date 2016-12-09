High Court to hear petitions against demonetisation

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankar Narayana, on Thursday said it would hear arguments over passing of interim orders in a batch of writ petitions filed challenging the demonetisation on December 14.

It granted time to the Government of India to file counter affidavit. It said if the Supreme Court did not grant stay on hearing of similar cases in High Courts before Wednesday, the issue of power of government to issue notification demonetising notes of higher denominations would be examined.

The bench asked the Additional Solicitor General to ask officers to respond to the cash crunch being felt by all sections of the society. In all, five cases would be listed on Wednesday.