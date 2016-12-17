Help your children breathe easy

more-in

Dipping mercury necessitates precautions against respiratory infections, particularly pneumonia, which is the leading cause of preventable deaths in children under the age of five years in India, say physicians in the city.

Respiratory infections are often termed preventable with vaccination and hygienic practices measures to can reduce the spread of disease-causing viruses and bacteria, informs Dr. K. Subhakar, a professor at the Government Chest Hospital.

“Hand hygiene, avoiding school and seeking medical attention if symptoms persist beyond 48 hours, are some of the measures parents can take to keep their children safe during the flu season,” he said. Quoting a study that concluded that nearly a fifth of school-going children in the city could be asthmatic, Dr. Subhakar advised parents to discuss their children’s health conditions with school managements.

The World Health Organisation estimates that over nine lakh children across the globe, aged under five, died of pneumonia last year. India, along with five other countries, shares the bulk of the burden.

A study recently published by researchers from Osmania and Gandhi Medical Colleges found that acute respiratory infections affected nearly three-quarters of children visiting Gandhi Hospital as out-patients. The study was conducted last year between January and April. Its authors identified overcrowding, lack of immunisation and absence of breast-feeding during first six months as risk factors for acute respiratory infections among the children.

Immunisation

India’s universal immunisation programme includes a vaccine against Haemophilus Influenzae, one of the bacterial agents that cause pneumonia.

The use of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), that confers protection against pneumonia-causing bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae, is not included in the schedule. The Indian Academy of Pediatrics that routinely updates its immunisation schedule, however, recommends the vaccine.

Dr. Subhakar points to another vaccine, popularly referred to as the flu shot, which is routinely administered in the west. “In India, it is worth giving the vaccine to the immune-compromised and under 5 years, particularly those with asthma,” he said. It must be noted that flu vaccines are known to lower risk of contracting influenza viruses by only about 50 to 60 per cent, according to the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, which actively recommends flu shots at the start of flu season in the United States.

The flu shot also confers protection against H1N1 or swine flu, which in the last seven years has been causing infections during winter months in India.

— Rohit P.S.