Helen Keller award for Synchrony Financial

Consumer financial services firm Synchrony Financial has been awarded the Helen Keller Award by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People in the Role Model Companies/NGOs/Institutions category.

The award honours people and organisations working towards providing employment and equal growth opportunity for people with disabilities, a release from the company said on Monday. “We aspire to establish Synchrony Financial as an employer of choice and to be an inspiration for all our employees and communities where we do business,” Senior Vice President and Business Leader India Faisal Uddin said.

Hyderabad hosts the largest offshore facility of the US firm, which in 2014 began investing $20 million on the facility here that serves as a centre for excellence in finance, analytics and IT. Earlier this year, the company said it planned to raise the headcount from the existing 2,500.

Vice president-Customer Service K.M. Cherian said Synchrony Financial involved employees in various community service activities and had signed an MoU with Hyderabad city police for installation of 66 CCTV cameras. The nomination for the award was solicited and supported by V-Shesh, the company hiring partner and IT industry body Nasscom, the release said.