Headmasters pitch for English medium in govt. schools

The headmasters of various government schools have urged the district administration to take measures to introduce English medium in the schools. At a meeting convened by District Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar to review the performance of schools and Education Department’s preparedness for the ensuing SSC examinations in Sircilla town on Friday, the headmasters poured out their woes about poor facilities in the State-run schools. They suggested that the government should take measures to start Anganwadi centres on the premises of primary schools so as to increase the enrolment rate in the government schools.

They also urged the government to convert the power bills of schools from the existing commercial category to domestic category. Urging the State government to take all measures to provide basic amenities such as running water in toilets, compound wall and protected water supply, the headmasters opined that buses should be operated from villages to model schools, located far away from the habitations. Assuring all measures for sanctioning of funds for government schools, the Collector called upon the headmasters to strive to improve the result in the ensuing SSC examination and emerge as a role model in the State. He informed them to accord priority to conducting digital classes regularly. He also instructed them to provide quality food as part of the midday meal scheme.

DEO Radhakrishna and others were also present.