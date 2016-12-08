Hyderabad

Have self-control, Collector tells teens

District Collector Manickaraj Kannan called upon students to have self control at teenage stating that it was the time that decides their future. Addressing girl students of Classes 9, 10 and Intermediate here on Wednesday, Mr. Manickaraj said that adolescence was the age that tempted the students to commit mistakes, hence they should be more careful.

He has also expressed serious concern over high prevalence of anaemia among girl students and asked the students to address said that they should take care of the problem. The Collector suggested that the students ensure hygiene in their neighbourhood.

