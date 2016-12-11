Haryana calling investors

Opportunities: Janani Foods and HSIIDC signing an MoU at a road show in Hyderabad on Sunday.

City-based Janani Foods Pvt. Ltd. is likely to invest Rs. 400 crore on the integrated horticulture processing project in Barwala, Haryana.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Janani Foods and Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) at a road show organised in the city by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Government of Harayana in the run up to the Pravasi Haryana Divas to be organised in Gurugram on January 10 and 11, 2017.

In his keynote address on ‘Transforming Haryana, Happening Haryana,’ Sudhir Rajpal, managing director, HSIIDC, said Haryana provided a conducive atmosphere for investors with abundant availability of workforce and also proximity to the best trade corridors.

The ‘single roof policy’ of the Government of Haryana, which was similar to the Government of Telangana’s single window clearance, was also an attraction.

Representatives of Haryanvi associations in Hyderabad like Ram Goel, vice-president, Haryana Nagrik Sangh, and Pawan Gupta, president, Haryana Seva Sangh, shared their perspectives giving examples of some of the good practices in Hyderabad that could be adopted and used by the Government of Haryana.

Nrupender Rao, chairman, CII Telangana State Council, and chairman, Pennar Industries Ltd., hoped Haryana would offer good investment opportunities that would benefit industries in Telangana.

The road show was attended by around 200 dignitaries.