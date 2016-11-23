Harish Rao to pursue clearances, funds for irrigation projects in Delhi

more-in

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao is leaving for Delhi on Wednesday to pursue environmental and other clearances for irrigation projects by meeting the concerned Ministers, apart from participating in a high-level meeting on Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY). The Minister's visit assumes significance as it comes two days after Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharati stating in Rajya Sabha on Monday that neither the Central Water Commission (CWC) nor the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) have given any clearances for Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project being executed by the Telangana Government.

Apart from Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, the Telangana Government is seeking clearances for Tummidihatti, Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages as part of Keleshwaram Project, Dindi and Sitarama lift irrigation projects and Thupakulagudem Barrage.

Mr. Harish Rao will meet Ms. Uma Bharati and Union Minister for Environment and Forests Anil Madhav Dave separately on the issue of clearances for irrigation projects. He would seek some relaxations in forest and environmental clearances as they delayed construction of projects which escalated cost.