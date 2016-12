more-in

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) continued to crack the whip on illegal structures and unauthorised layouts.

On Thursday alone, the authorities from HMDA demolished six buildings and disfigured five layouts. Three buildings were demolished each in Bandari layout in Nizampet village and in Muthangi village. Layouts were disfigured in Ankushapur, Muthangi and Veligerla villages.