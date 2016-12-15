HMDA continues demolition drive

The week-long drive to demolish illegal constructions across Greater Hyderabad has resulted in officials razing down at least 310 structures and disfiguring about 100 layouts by digging holes in the approach roads and pulling down compound walls.

When contacted, Officer on Special Duty (enforcement) for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Srinivas Reddy said this was one drive that would not stop. “We will continue for as long as it takes. We have a two-pronged strategy — while pulling down structures, we also want to educate the general public to be cautious before they invest their hard-earned money,” he said.

On Wednesday, demolition teams of the HMDA went to town, pulling down at least 30 buildings and disfiguring 10 layouts in Beeramguda of Patancheru mandal, Nizampet, Korremula of Ghatkesar mandal, Adibhatla, and Neknampur.

“We have two teams going about the job in a dedicated manner, without giving any advance information. That way we are able to achieve our objective,” said Mr. Reddy.

Asked about whether there was any political pressure on the teams, Mr. Reddy brushed it off, saying, “We have a job to do and that is all that matters.”