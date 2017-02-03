HCA case hearing inconclusive

more-in

A division bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akther on Thursday inconclusively heard arguments in a case filed seeking appointment of administrator to manage affairs of Hyderabad Cricket association (HCA) so that the Test match to be held next week can be conducted smoothly.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Govind Reddy, practising advocate and serious cricket player representing the high court in All India Tournaments. He said that due to corrupt state of affairs in the HCA the cricket in Hyderabad and Telangana has suffered.

The cases against the office-bearers and their vicious grip on the HCA was narrated. He said that the recommendations of the Lodha Committee accepted and being implemented by the Supreme Court are violated by the HCA.

He made it clear that he was not supporting any of the rival factions in the HCA. The counsel for the petitioner warned that when the Test match with Bangladesh begins the outgoing committee and present adhoc committee will be scuffling at the stadium gates and the Test match will be effected.

He said that as an interim measure like appointment of retired judge for the conduct of test match can be done. The counsel appearing for the adhoc committee and the outgoing committee claimed that they were representing the HCA. The bench said that it will hear the case on Friday.