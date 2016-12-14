HC sets aside NTPC recruitment notification

more-in

HYDERABAD: Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday declared that the National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC), could not have filled post of Junior Mazdoors through oral test only, contrary to instructions.

The judge was allowing a writ petition filed by Chepyala Aravind Rao who complained of irregular recruitment procedure. He said that the Union of India had directed written test for filling the positions. NTPC Ltd, Southern Region Head Quarters initiated recruitment by issuing notification to fill Junior Mazdoor posts through an oral test only.

He alleged that money was changing hands. In August 2016, the court had granted a stay on finalisation. On Wednesday, Mr. Justice Rao set aside the notification of the NTPC Ltd and directed that the NTPC shall issue fresh notification and fill posts through written test in accordance with guidelines of the Centre.