HC notice to TS Govt., GHMC on footpaths and parking spaces

A division bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shankar Narayana on Tuesday asked the GHMC, and Telangana Government to respond to the issue of occupation of footpaths and parking spaces in the buildings resulting in parking on roads.

The bench was treating a letter written by Justice Kodanda Ram, who enclosed news item published in a Telugu newspaper and took up the case. The news item referred to footpaths being occupied by vendors and residents who are fencing the footpaths for plants etc. It also referred to serious reduction of carriage way of roads which had arisen due to constructions in cellars which are meant for parking. The respondents were asked to respond within a week.

Spurious seeds

A division bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shankar Narayana on Tuesday asked Telugu Desam Party MLA A. Revanth Reddy to implead seeds companies against whom he is seeking action in a PIL filed by him.

The bench was dealing with a case filed by the TDP MLA who complained that Telangana State Government had not recovered the damages from the Seed Companies for supply of spurious seeds and not paid compensation to the affected farmers. He sought a direction to the State Government to this effect. The bench adjourned the case to facilitate impleading of the seeds companies who are facing charges of supplying spurious seeds.