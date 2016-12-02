HC judges not to withdraw salary for a week

more-in

HYDERABAD: In order to facilitate payment of salary in cash to those employees of the Hyderabad High Court who are in urgent need of money, all the judges have reportedly decided not to draw cash from their accounts on pay day this month.

The State Bank of Hyderabad branch here has been given cash for distribution among the High Court staff. Each judge is entitled to withdraw Rs. 24,000 in cash this week. A meeting of all the judges unanimously voluntarily decided not to withdraw the cash as they felt many employees may be hard-pressed for money in the first week.

The High Court made special arrangements for disbursal of salary to its employees. Employees would get Rs. 10,000 in cash and staff and officials of the rank of section officer would get Rs. 8,000. Judges and registrars will not take cash for the next few days in view of the rush.