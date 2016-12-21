HC dismisses plea on Jayalalithaa assets

more-in

The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday threw out a petition seeking to direct the Telangana Government to take over immovable properties belonging to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Dismissing the petition as one that sought publicity rather than one that was in the public interest, a Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shankar Narayana further imposed an exemplary cost of Rs. 1 lakh on the petitioner.

The plea pertained to a 14-acre land situated on Medchal Road in the outskirts of the city and a 7,000-sq. ft. building in Srinagar Colony, which had been declared as her assets in her election affidavit. The petitioner, Hyderabad-based NGO Garib Guide, sought the takeover of these assets by the Telangana government, contending that Jayalalithaa had not executed any will.

When the Bench asked whether there were any ‘class-two’ heirs of Jayalalithaa as per the Hindu Succession Act, the counsel replied that she had a brother, but was unaware of whether or not her sibling had any children. “It has only been a few days since the leader (Jayalalithaa) died and yet the petitioner is here before us, making a plea without verifying the facts. This is a publicity-oriented petition and not a public interest petition,” the Bench said and dismissed the plea.