HC asks RBI to help ryots clear loans

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and A. Shankar Narayana on Friday said that is time for the Reserve Bank of India to take a call on facilitating farmers to clear loans taken from primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) before December-end so as to enable them to seek fresh loan for the rabi season.

The RBI was asked to report to Court on the issue by Wednesday. The Bench was dealing with a writ filed by Boda Mangaiah and seven others of Jaggayyapeta and Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. They said they took farm loans from local PACS and that they could repay only through them.

The PACS and even the District Cooperative Central Bank to which these PACS are affiliated were not allowed to accept the demonetised notes of Rs, 500 and Rs. 1,000. Farmers who had some savings now found that these old currency notes were not useful to repay their loans.

D. Prakash Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the RBI said Government had not recognised PACS as one of the windows to receive the denotified currency denominations.

The Bench said it was a serious problem that would affect farm activity and that the farmers had to be shown a way to clear their loans before the end of the month. If loans were not cleared in time, fresh loans would not be given and that it would lead to serious repercussions, the Bench felt.

Counsel for the petitioners requested the court to allow the PACS to collect money from farmers in denotified denominations and then deposit the same in the account of respective DCCB either in scheduled banks or APCOB.

The Bench doubted if that was feasible and permissible and wanted the RBI to take a decision and make appropriate recommendation to the Centre to give some relief to farmers. Counsel for the RBI said he would convey this to Bank higher ups. The Bench recorded this and posted the matter to December 14.