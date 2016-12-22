Govt. ready to bear the burden of interest paid by farmers: KCR

more-in

The State government announced its intention of taking the burden of interest charged by banks from farmers despite the crop loan waiver scheme being in operation in the State.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said his government was resolved to repay farmers the interest they paid to the banks. “We are willing to pay even though the fault is not ours,” he said. The Chief Minister directed Finance Minister Etala Rajender and Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to review the loan waiver scheme and obtain details, bank-wise, on the interest charged from farmers so that they could be reimbursed.

During a debate in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister, however, rejected the Opposition’s demand for one time release of money for crop loan waiver.

“It is not the policy of this government to repay crop loans at one go. We have repaid three instalments so far and arrangements will be made in the next budget for payment of the remaining 25 per cent,” he said.

He said the government agreed to waive crop loans at one go provided the Centre’s relaxation of FRBM norms, realisation of Rs. 4,500 crore arrears of commercial taxes and the proceeds that would be mobilised through sale of lands as these would provide a cushion to the government. The government had decided to implement the loan waiver scheme in instalments keeping in view the financial aspects related to the promise and it had so far released three instalments amounting to over Rs. 12,000 crore.

In addition, the latest decision on demonetisation of high value currency was likely to cast its shadow on the State’s finances and the impact could be estimated only towards the end of the current financial year.

The next and last instalment of Rs. 4,000-plus crore would be made soon, he said faulting the opposition Congress for its claims that the agriculture sector was in deep crisis ever since the TRS government took over the reins.

Responding to charges on diversion of input subsidy of Rs. 790 crore released by the Centre, he said the government had prioritised supply of drinking water to all habitations and hence, utilised that amount for providing the same in summer. Orders had subsequently been issued to release Rs. 703 crore dues towards payment of input subsidy and over Rs. 400 crore had already been paid to farmers.