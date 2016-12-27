Govt. mulls unified authority for Musi project

more-in

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the government was considering a single unified special authority on the modernisation and beautification of Musi.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board was entrusted with sewage treatment while HMDA and GHMC were given beautification work and there was a proposal for one integrated agency to play a coordinating role with all the three departments, the Minister said during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council here on Tuesday.

Responding to MIM member Syed Jaffrey, BJP member N. Ramachandra Rao and TRS member Karne Prabhakar, he said a detailed project report prepared by the HMDA was under Centre’s consideration for funding the Musi project under the National River Conservation Plan.

About 93 per cent of sewage was coming to Musi river through gravity. Of 1,400 MLD sewage, STPs were able to treat only 678 mld and the government gave the remaining sewage treatment task to HMWSSB.

The Rs. 3,000-crore project for the sewage treatment and modernisation would be taken up through PPP mode and is expected to be completed in about three years. The Tata Projects also gave a report on the project and so also an international real estate agency to make it self-sustaining, he said.