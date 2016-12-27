Govt. keen on all eligible getting scheme benefits

more-in

HYDERABAD: Telangana State government is not particular about the exhaustive spending of the budget allotments for the ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’/ ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ schemes, provided all the eligible persons who have applied under the scheme receive the benefits.

Minister for Scheduled Castes Development G.Jagadish Reddy said this while replying to members’ suggestions about the schemes implementation in the Legislative Council on Monday. Care is exercised usually to ensure allocations over and above the previous year’s spending, but the funds need not be spent in their entirety, he said, while responding to Leader of Opposition Mohd. Ali Shabbir’s observationsthat the expenditure so far was minimal in all the welfare departments in which the schemes are under implementation.

Mr.Ali noted that only ₹200 crore have so far been spent, of the total ₹738 crore budget allotted in the current year for the schemes implemented by SC Development, Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare, Minority Welfare and other departments, which does not amount to even 30 per cent of the whole.

The amount spent was even lower for BCs, at 12 per cent, Mr.Ali said, and asked for the budgeted amount to be spent completely by the financial year end or carried forward.

Ready for discussion

During the question hour, Minister T.Harish Rao answered to the questions pertaining to various Irrigation projects, and said detailed project reports (DPRs) are available for all the irrigation projects and , as opposed to the propaganda to the contrary. He urged Chairperson K.Swamy Goud to convene a special session of the Council to discuss the irrigation issues threadbare.