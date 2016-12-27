Govt. introduces bill to amend LA Act

more-in

HYDERABAD: The Government introduced five bills in the Assembly on Monday, including amendment to GHMC Act (Municipal Bill Tribunal) and the one to amend the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The amendments proposed are intended for its application to Telangana.

Amendments to the bill have been proposed following large-scale agitation against acquisition of land for the proposed Mallannasagar reservoir as part of the Kaleshwaram project. Besides, cases filed against land acquisition for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) proposed in Sangareddy district, Pharma City project in Ranga Reddy district, Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and other irrigation projects have also made the government to go for amendments to enable it speed up the process of land acquisition by abridging the procedures.

The Government stated in the objects and reasons of the bill that there was power under Section 107 of the Act to State Legislatures to enact any law which confers higher compensation than payable under the Act.

“The Government aims to ensure expeditious procurement of land for public purposes with the participation of land owners”.