Govt. focussed attention on old, leakage prone water lines, says KTR

HYDERABAD: The State Government has focussed its attention on replacement of old water and sewer pipelines spanning over 1,156 kms in and around the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.

The total network of water supply and sewerage is spread over 9,250 km of which old and defective lines constituted 1,334 km.

About 178 km of pipeline was already replaced leaving a balance of 1,156 km. The Government had already launched an ambitious project to replace leak prone pipes spread over 691 km in the peripheral areas with assistance from HUDCO while works on the balance 465 km network covering the core city areas, old city in particular, involving an estimated Rs. 502 crore are yet to be taken up, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao told the Legislative Assembly.

Vulnerable stretches

Replying to a query raised by the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen members during the Question Hour on Thursday, the Minister said critical and vulnerable stretches were being regularly replaced with the funds available with the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board and releases from the Government.

The previous Congress Government sanctioned Rs. 377 crore for replacement of pipelines during 2009-14 and the TRS Government had subsequently released Rs. 261 crore for the project.

The Government had identified 7,624 works spread across the GHMC area and sanctioned Rs. 448 crore. As part of this, efforts were underway to construct reservoirs with a holding capacity of 265 million litres and works estimated to cost over Rs. 1,200 crore had been identified for replacement of the trunk sewer line, the Municipal Administration Minister told the Assembly.

Water meters

Efforts had been intensified to bring down the non-revenue water, presently pegged at 40 per cent of the total consumption, and Rs. 232 crore had been spent in the old city in this direction.

One of the main reasons behind the high range of non-revenue water was the non-installation of water meters by the consumers.

Of the more than nine lakh connections in the GHMC area, meters were fitted to around 1.6 lakh connections.

MIM member Akbaruddin Owaisi lamented that old city residents had to put up with the pipelines laid during the Nizam’s era and this was causing leakage to the tune of nine million gallons a day.

Water contamination

Residents were forced to put up with water that had high percentage of e-coli as there was no sufficient storage capacity available for providing safe drinking water to the citizens.

He alleged that the Government was awarding works to contractors from Andhra Pradesh and the works too were being taken up in areas dominated by Andhra population.

BJP’s K. Laxman and others also spoke.