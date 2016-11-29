Govt. committed to farmer welfare: KTR

more-in

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao has reiterated that the State Government was committed to the welfare of farming community.

The Minister participated in various developmental programmes, including inauguration of 33\11 KVA substation, laying of foundation stones for roads and drains, among others, in Mohinikunta village of Mustabad mandal on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Government was providing assured nine-hour daytime power supply to farmers. He promised to install solar street lights in Mohinikunta village.

The Minister unveiled the statue of Telangana martyr Chakali Ilamma in Pothugal village in the mandal. On the occasion, he called upon the womenfolk to take inspiration from Ilamma for the development of Telangana State.

TSCOB chairman K Ravinder Rao, ZP chairperson Tula Uma, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar and others were present.