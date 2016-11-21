Hyderabad

Govt. clears works for Yellampally canals

: The State Government has given administrative approval for developing a canal system to serve 57,400 acres ayacut under Yellampally Project investing Rs.194.54 crore.

Special chief secretary (irrigation) S.K. Joshi stated in the orders issued on Monday that the work cleared as part of Phase-I of Stage-II of the project. It would comprise of investigation, designs and execution of the canal network system.

It includes earth work excavation, forming embankment, construction of cross masonry and cross drainage works and lining of canals up to sub-minors and formation of field channels including structures to serve the ayacut of 57,400 acres in Karimnagar district under Rudrangi and Nagaram tanks and its connected gravity canals.

The Government has also approved entrusting of the work to SEL-GKC joint venture as per the original agreement rates.

