Govt mulls vesting CGF with senior officials

Inordinate delays in taking up and completion of works taken up by temples under Common Good Fund irks Minister

The State Government is planning amendments to the draft rules on the utilisation of Common Good Fund (CGF) for development of temples by removing powers vested in the executive officers (EOs) and investing them in the officers of the rank of assistant commissioner or above.

The decision to bring in changes in the draft rules on CGF was taken at a review meeting held here on Saturday by Minister for Endowments, Housing and Law A. Indrakaran Reddy with the officials of the Endowments Department. He discussed with the officials the progress of works taken up with CGF, protection of lands belonging to temples and clearance of pending files.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in construction of temples with CGF in backward classes colonies the Minister noted that there was inordinate delay in sending proposals, calling tenders and completion of works. He felt that there was need to bring in changes in the draft rules on the utilisation of CGF to speed up such works and directed the officials to ready the proposals on clipping the powers of EOs on availing CGF.

Secretary (Endowments) A. Siva Sankar informed the Minister that the necessary changes in the draft rules would be effected soon. The Minister said that 162 works with an estimated cost of Rs.22 crore were taken up under CGF since formation of Telangana State.

On the protection of temple lands the Minister directed the officials to get the land surveys completed at the earliest and take pattadar passbooks in the name of temples. The department had received 43 proposals for construction of temples in backward classes colonies under CGF the Minister noted that Rs.4.3 crore was sanctioned for the purpose. Another Rs.22 crore was sanctioned for 56 other proposals.

Regional joint commissioners Krishnaveni and Srinivas Rao, deputy commissioners of Warangal and Hyderabad districts and other officials attended.