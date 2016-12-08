Government to come out with Handloom Policy soon: KTR

Reviving handlooms: Telangana Minister for Textiles and Handlooms K. Taraka Rama Rao interacting with handloom weavers at Pochampally Textile Park in Pochampally on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD: Minister for Textile and Handlooms K.T.Rama Rao has assured that the Telangana Government will announce a ‘Handloom Policy’ soon, to take more measures for development of handloom products and the weaver community. The policy will include establishment of 12 handloom clusters in the State.

Visiting the Pochampally Textile Park in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday, Mr.Rao said the Government will also try to increase budgetary support for the sector.

Lamenting that only 250 looms out of 2000 are working in Pochampally, he said the Government will provide funds and programmes for development of the Textile Park. He also visited the textile park in Malkapur.

The online marketing facility for handloom products will be expanded through talks with e-commerce websites, and special outlets will be opened at Yadadri and Malkapur to sell the products.

The products will also be displayed and sold at ‘Golconda’, the handicrafts showroom being established in New Delhi by the State Government.

On the welfare front, the handloom workers in the park will be provided health insurance and pension facilities. All these measures will be incorporated into the handloom policy.

The Minister promised to write a letter urging public representatives and officials to wear handloom clothes at least once a week, and bought clothes for members of his family.

Textile Commissioner Shailaja Ramaiyar, Collector of Yadadri Anita Ramachandran, legislators and others accompanied Mr.Rao.