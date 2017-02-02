Gopi Chand project to help talented athletes

Talent hunt: India’s chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopi Chand (second from left) is all smiles after Pullela Gopi Chand Foundation and the Mytrah Foundation signed an agreement which facilitates promotion of the efforts of the coaches and the young talent over the next two years. | Photo Credit: VVS

HYDERABAD: India’s chief national coach Pullela Gopi Chand has embarked on another ambitious project of helping out the talented athletes from other disciplines.

With the Mytrah Foundation coming forward to invest ₹3 crore for the first two years to select 30 athletes to start with, a formal agreement was signed between Gopi Chand Badminton Foundation and the Mytrah Foundation at the Gopi Chand Academy here on Thursday.

Mr. Gopi Chand remarked what impressed him the most about the agreement was the vision and the trust reposed by the Mytrah Foundation, represented by the Mytrah Energy MD and CEO Vikram Kailas and Mr. Ravi Kailas.

“I look at this major initiative which is coach-headed but athlete-centric as one big step forward to ensuring that similar developments will take place cutting across other disciplines too in the near future to take care of the minimum needs of the young talent especially those from the lower strata of society,” Gopi said.

“I am sure this will make an impact on the sports scenario in the Telangana State as the Telangana Athletics Association secretary K. Ranga Rao, SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy and the SAI officials are all involved,” the Dronacharya award winner said.

Mr. Ravi Kailas said that they were all inspired by the commitment and integrity of Gopi in producing champions after retiring from competitive sport.

Needy athletes

SATS chairman Venkateshwar Reddy suggested having already identified some of the athletes are already benefitted by the SAI schemes, the agreement should take care of the interests of the genuinely needy athletes too, far away from the cities. “I am sure this novel initiative will usher in a new chapter in sports promotion,” he added.

Prof. K. Ranga Rao lauded the efforts of Gopi and the Mytrah Foundation and hoped that the athletes identified would go on to bring laurels at the highest level.

SAI coach Nagapuri Ramesh thanked the two Foundations for coming together for a noble cause which will ensure a scientific method of selection of deserving beneficiaries.