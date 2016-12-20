Goa, Karnataka more curious than others

more-in

Yasin Bhatkal and four other IM operatives being sentenced to death had netizens from the country in rapt attention, but Goa and Karnataka, home to Bhatkal town, seemed more curious than others.

Bhatkal, Zia-ur-Rehman, Asadullah Akhtar, Tahaseen Akhtar and Aijaz Sheikh were sentenced to death at 5 p.m. by the National Investigative Agency court at Cherlapally prison. Soon after, the Internet was abuzz with tweets and posts of court sentence, replete with pictures of Bhatkal. While many lauded the verdict, others expressed concern that the convicts may find reprieve in apex courts.

“Hyderabad area blast case convicts get death sentences, finally some closure for the families of victims,” said one Twitter user.

The news of the sentencing also saw many across the country searching for information on Yasin Bhatkal, the blasts and IM. Interestingly, Google query analysis for “Yasin Bhatkal” revealed highest search popularity in Goa, followed by Karnataka. In Karnataka, most searches emanated from Mangaluru, located three hours south of the port town of Bhatkal. The matter was trending on the list top of searches in India on Monday and on social media.

Reactions on social media also revealed disgruntlement over the sentencing with some alleging a communal ploy in the sentencing, while others questioned about the progress of other pending bomb blasts investigations in the country. Besides remaining alert in the city, police sources said they are also keeping an eye on social media activity.