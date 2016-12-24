Glass-coated manja seized

The Forest Department officials, along with the police, conducted raids in Dewan Devdi and seized 50 kilograms of glass-coated ‘manja’, on Friday.

Following a tip-off, the officials raided the area and seized the ‘manja’ which was transported to the city from Kanpur, an official said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier imposed an interim nationwide ban on the the use of glass-coated ‘manja’ for flying kites, as the sharp string posed a threat to humans, animals, and birds.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had approached the NGT seeking the ban.