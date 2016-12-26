Giving yoga a new twist

Twists and turns: Members of Zorba Fitness Studio performing aqua yoga to Bollywood songs, at Jalavihar water park on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

Finding it tough to stretch, twist, or balance the body while performing Asanas? Perhaps you would find inspiration from the effortless yogic poses of this 70-member troupe in water.

On Sunday, fitness enthusiasts from Zorba Fitness Studio displayed what ‘aqua yoga’ is at Jalavihar water park. Dressed in colourful swimwear, the group performed 22 forms of yoga in a synchronised manner.

According to the organisers, aqua yoga is a relaxing, pleasant, and soothing experience due to low impact, and it permits the body to stretch, thus enabling flexibility and relieving of knee and joint pains.

Aqua yoga burns around 2,000 calories in a session as against 300 calories per session through regular yoga, they said.

Sarvesh Shashi, the chief executive officer of Zorba who is also the youngest CEO in the wellness industry in India, says, “Yoga for me is happiness, and it’s a way of life. We believe in doing things differently and with zest. One such activity, the unique aqua yoga and dance, can help bring back the limelight to this traditional discipline and enthuse the youth to adopt it.”

The participants later broke into dance in the backdrop of Bollywood songs.