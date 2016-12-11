Girls Alliance Advocacy programme to be implemented in TS, AP

To control violence against young women and facilitate their economic growth, Plan India and Terre des Hommes – Netherlands, with the help of local non-governmental organisations, launched the ‘Girls Alliance Advocacy’ programme.

The programme was implemented in 10 other countries in Asia and Africa. In India, it would be implemented in 14 districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to prevent early marriages, child trafficking, and promoting education. Job-oriented vocational training would also be conducted as part of the plan.

At the programme’s launch, table tennis player Naina Jaiswal stressed on the need for support for young women from vulnerable communities. She said eduction and skills were crucial for such women.

Kavitha Dara, Assistant Commissioner of Police, SHE Teams, said a nation’s progress could be assessed from the progress of its women. She called for more such initiatives.

Sportsperson and disability rights activist Harry Bonface Prabhu was felicitated at the event, who called for inclusion of disabled persons in building society.

Ramesh Shekar Reddy, programme director for Mahita, an NGO that is partnering in the initiative, said the programme would also research into hurdles for young women with an aim to address policy shortfalls.