Girl dies after car overturns on Necklace road

: An engineering student Laxmi Hasiya, 21, was killed while four of her friends sustained injuries when the Polo car they were travelling in overturned on Necklace road here on Sunday.

Ms. Laxmi was sitting in the middle of the rear seat. Vishal, also an engineering student, was driving the car when the accident happened in the afternoon. Vishal, Laxmi and three of their friends lunched at a restaurant and started on Necklace road in the car.

While taking U turn, the car rammed the median and turned turtle. “Except Laxmi who sat in the middle of the rear seat, all the other four (including the two women sitting on either side of her) wore seat belts,” the police said.