Gifts for those who go cashless

To maximise online payments and encourage citizens to ditch the conventional form of transacting, the civic body will dole out cash prizes to the citizens.

From now onwards, weekly prizes will be handed out throughout December by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to the winners of lucky draw picked from a pool of online payers.

A total of 18 winners will be the recipient of the prizes every week. The first prize will be Rs. 50,000, second prize Rs. 25,000 and third prize Rs. 10,000. Consolation prize of Rs. 2,500 will also be given.

The new scheme was announced on Tuesday by Mayor B. Rammohan and Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy. They said that the target was to bring the online tax payers from the present 12 per cent to about 80 per cent. The GHMC had also sent SMS to 11 lakh tax payers in the recent past post demonetization move of the Central Government encouraging them to pay online.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the GHMC is planning to involve NGOs , Residential Welfare Associations, government and private educational institutions to take up cleanliness and awareness activities from December 12 to January 12.

Social and voluntary organisations will also be requested to take up segregation of dry and wet waste at the grassroots level in the city, said GHMC officials. Presently, segregation of waste right from the household level is being taken up in Rajendranagar and Uppal circles and the same will be replicated in all the circle offices in the coming days, they said.

The Mobile Courts, which were introduced recently, will levy penalties on those on those who have failed to obtain trade license. The GHMC will also crack the whip on defacers.

From January 1, the GHMC will ensure that walls, posters and banners in the city are not defaced by deploying special task force teams to prevent any form of defacing and also identify the violators.