Gangster Ayyub Khan made fake passport while in jail

Mohammed Ayyub Khan, the gangster who was involved in 72 cases in the city and arrested in Mumbai on Monday, had managed to make a fake passport for himself in 2010 while he was serving a prison term between 2008 and 2014 after getting convicted in a murder case.

On his release from jail in 2014, Ayyub had gone to Dubai and again made another fake passport in August 2015 under another name.

The gangster had managed to make three fake passports under the names Naveed Ahmed, Khaled Pasha and Ayub Khan throughout his life by escaping from police. The third passport under the name Ayub Khan was obtained from the Indian High Commission at Sharjah and valid up to August 2017.

V. Satyanarayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Zone, told a press conference in the presence of the fugitive that a fresh case had been registered against the gangster by the Kamatipura police for possessing one of the fake passports. Two more complaints had been lodged with the Hussaini Alam and Chandrayangutta police for threatening the complainants, he added.

Ayyub Khan, when active, had maintained a gang of about 20 henchmen and started focussing on land deals, earning huge amounts of money by settling disputes. He had also become an enemy of Mohd. Kaiser, another rowdy-sheeter with the Habeebnagar police. Both of them had attacked each other’s gangs, with Kaiser murdering Mohd. Fazaluddin, Ayyub’s brother, in 2010.

“After the High Court set aside Ayyub’s life sentence in 2014, the gangster fled to the UAE when the city police began cracking down on rowdy-sheeters and sending them to jail under the PD Act,” said the DCP. Most of the cases Ayyub was booked in would end in acquittal as witnesses would turn hostile due to fear, he said.

The gangster was convicted only twice. One for six months and another a life sentence for the murder of a lawyer in 2002, which was later set aside by the High Court.

Ayyub is presently under judicial remand. Sources of his fake passports were being investigated, said Mr. Satyanarayana.