GHMC tops in tax collection

more-in

The demonetisation of high-value currency notes has brought in revenue windfall for the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation). The city’s civic body has topped in tax collection among 22 other cities in the country in the month of November (till 19). While the tax collection of GHMC was Rs 8 crores in November 2015, it rose to Rs 188 crore this year in the first 19 days of the month. The payments picked up pace after the government announced on November 10 that taxes and utilities bills can be paid with the banned notes. On November 11, the GHMC received 3,2549 transactions worth Rs.54.52 rore. As per an analysis of the Ministry of Urban Development based on the municipal receipts received by various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), 22 corporations across the States revealed that there was 312.04% increase in revenues when compared to the previous year. Some of the corporations which were analysed include Agra, Ahmedabad, Kakinada, Vijayawads, Indore, Vishakapatnam, Guahati, Ranchi, Faridabad, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow. While the combined property tax collection in November 2015 of these corporations was Rs.274 crore, an amount of Rs.855 crore during this year has already been collected.