GHMC to launch Mobile courts in city

After 15 years, GHMC has brought back mobile courts on the streets of the city. The mobile courts will deal with violations related to trade licences and urinating in public places. The courts are being proposed to be set up in all the circles of the GHMC.

The decision was taken after a letter was written by P.Anjaneyulu, First Metropolitan Magistrate (Municipal Court), Hyderabad to the GHMC to set up mobile courts in their limits.

The GHMC officials will also issue spot challans as per the violations under the Corporation Act. It will also penalise people found littering or throwing garbage on the roads particularly by roadside vendors, hawkers, hotels and restaurants.