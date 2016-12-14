GHMC seals Chandralok complex

GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhana Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspecting the Chandralok Complex in Secunderabad after the parapet wall collapse led to a person’s death in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

more-in

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday sealed the Chandralok commercial complex near Paradise crossroads following the death of a person. A. Durgaiah (40), of Ramakkapet village in Dubbak mandal of Siddipet district died after a cement railing which is part of the front elevation fell on him late on Monday night from the four-decade-old building.

Mayor B. Rammohan and GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy visited the site and ordered the premises to be sealed, power and water supply to be stopped immediately till the structural stability of the building was properly assessed. They were upset that the complex had about 150 shops and offices and yet none of them bothered about the upkeep or maintenance of the building.

The adjacent road too has been closed for vehicular movement as a precautionary measure. The Mayor also announced the formation of a committee of civil and structural engineering experts drawn from Osmania University and JNTU to check on more such buildings in the twin cities, assess their current status and also suggest safety measures for their upkeep.

Later, the town planning section in a detailed report said that not only the elevation but also the railings, projections and parapet walls all around the commercial complex as well as residential portions in all the blocks were in a dangerous condition. Hence, they were likely to collapse any moment causing danger to the inmates, sorrounding buildings and traffic below.

The municipal corporation has issued a notice to the building maintenance committee and occupiers directing them to take up necessary steps to repair or demolish the dangerous portions taking the help of licensed structural engineers. Barricading has been done around the building and the police department was requested to take necessary action against those responsible for the death of the innocent person.

Mr. Rammohan also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh in addition to Rs. 50,000 under the Apathbandu scheme to the family of the deceased.