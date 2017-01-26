GHMC reunites 148 couples

UNITED AGAIN: In all 148 couples were united by the GHMC and presented with clothes and dustbins by Municipal Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Who would have thought that a civic body was capable of reuniting warring couples. Not a few, but 148 city-based couples who got separated due to domestic issues were brought together on a platform by the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation).

A special programme was organised on Wednesday as part of the campaign, ‘Unite Families, Divide Waste.’

The men and women who were living separately since the past few years were identified by the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of the GHMC.

The officials contacted them and counselled for close to one month. After which, the men and women decided to give their marriage another try.

The GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy who was part of the event said that in today’s world, it is important that family bonding remains healthy. He said efforts to unite the quarrelling family members will ensure waste separatione. The Hyderabad police Commissioner Mahender Reddy along with other senior officials also participated in the programme.

The couples were presented with clothes sponsored by State Bank of Hyderabad and two dustbins each.