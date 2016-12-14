GHMC renews drive to streamline garbage collection

more-in

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up a renewed drive to improve the household garbage system of segregation into organic and inorganic waste so as to prevent too much of municipal solid waste from being moved to the dumping site of Jawaharnagar.

GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy on Wednesday kicked off a month-long campaign involving sanitation workers, self-help group members, students and residential welfare associations after admitting that the earlier efforts to implement the two bin system - green for wet waste and blue for dry waste has not been successful. This, after the municipal corporation had distributed 44 lakh bins in some areas.

Claiming that the segregation was happening on the 2,000-odd auto trolleys given to unemployed youth to ferry waste to the garbage transfer stations, Dr. Reddy wanted the SHG members to reach out to every household and explain the benefits of the system to womenfolk after applying vermilion.

Respective sanitary supervisors have been asked to keep a tab on those households ignoring the garbage trolleys and throwing into the open or burning garbage. Hotels, hostels and other bulk garbage generating units would be sensitised to go for vermi-composting in their areas in association with the nearby welfare associations.

Mobile court

The GHMC mobile court fined 26 persons for footpath encroachments and conducting trades unauthorisedly at Ameerpet and environs collecting a fine of Rs.15,000. Magistrate P. Anjaneyulu presided over the cases. The court is slated to work for a week in each of the municipal circles.

Gram Sabha

A gram sabha is scheduled to be held at Cherlapalli EC Nagar Hall of Kapra circle as part of the social impact study for the proposed flyover near the railway crossing where about 34 properties are to be acquired on Dec.16, 11.30 a.m. Citizens can participate

and give their suggestions, a press release said.