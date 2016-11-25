GHMC removes illegal shops with police support

Stand off: Tension at Mahaboob Gunj between police officials and motor parts shop owners regarding road margin violation in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed in Siddiamber Bazar after GHMC officials started removing shops in the Shamsher Hotel lane. The locals and the staff members of the shops prevented the officials from discharging their duties. Amidst police deployment, the civic officials managed to remove 98 shops.

According to the officials, they were acting on a High Court order which directed the GHMC to remove 108 shops which had encroached on government property.

The officials said that since the court had given them only three days to carry out the orders, they had started removing the shops on Thursday.

The shopkeepers alleged that they were not given any notice regarding the court orders.