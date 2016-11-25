GHMC nets Rs 247 cr.

more-in

Last day alone saw a collection of Rs 27 crore, says Additional Commissioner Jayaraj Kennedy

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) managed to collect Rs.247 crore till midnight of Thursday by accepting old currency notes of Rs.500/Rs.1000 as was allowed by the Union Finance Ministry for the last 15 days or so. ‘Last day’ alone saw a collection of Rs.27 crore, according to Additional Commissioner Jayaraj Kennedy.

The municipal corporation had opened its citizen service centres in all its circle offices for extra hours even on weekends to enable the general public to make use of the facility by pressing in additional staff, and opening more counters with counting machines. “It is about Rs.100 crore more than what we would have normally received at this point of time in the year,” said Mr. Kennedy.

The amount includes payments made through MeeSeva counters too. Thursday also saw central zone or core city area getting Rs.4.7 crore, followed by west zone, also new growth region of Serilingampally, Kukatpally etc. Rs.30.2 crore, east zone - L.B. Nagar, Kapra and surroundings - Rs.23.8 crore, north zone - Secunderabad, Malkajgiri etc. - Rs.23.2 crore, south zone - old city - Rs.17.3 crore and MeeSeva Rs.21.4 crore.

White topping

Meanwhile, the standing committee cleared six more roads in addition to the 47 for white topping as per the request made by Ministers K. Padma Rao and T. Srinivas Yadav. Presided over by Mayor B. Rammohan and in the presence of Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, the panel approved the following roads at a total cost of Rs.132.74 crore with Government aid: Tamaka to Ram Theatre, Lalapet - 1.2 km/six-lane; FCI Godowns to Balkampet-Yellamma temple - 2.6 km/four-lane; Marriott Hotel to Musheerabad - 1.6 km/four-lane; Osmania University to Secunderabad station via Seetaphalmandi - 2.7 km/four-lane; Ram Theatre to Mettuguda - 2.6 km/four-lane and Balkampet-Yellamma temple to Ameerpet - 1.3 km/four-lane. After clearance from the council, it would be sent to the Government for approval and funding.

Capping landfill

For capping the Jawaharnagar garbage dump, the panel decided to submit a revised detailed project report for Rs.146.95 crore and pose it to the Centre under the Swacch Bharat programme to obtain 35 per cent funding or Rs.51.43 crore. It also cleared a 60 ft wide road from Mahboob Gunj (NH9) road to Akbar Bagh road by acquiring 51 properties either through negotiation or land acquisition.