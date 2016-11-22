GHMC forms task force

more-in

To expedite sanitation works, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) has formed a task force which will monitor the ongoing works. The team will consist of additional and zonal commissioners as committee members who will take suggestions from the public and also create awareness regarding the Swachh Bharat mission.

The idea behind forming the task force teams is also to help Hyderabad fare well in the Swachh Bharat rankings, said GHMC Mayor B. Rammohan.

The chairman of the task force would be the mayor and GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy convenor. An action plan would also be prepared for development of the city in the coming days, the Mayor said.

The tendering process for constructing modern toilets would be completed by December 15 and the existing public toilets would be modernised, said the Mayor. He said the GHMC aimed at putting an end to open urination in 75 per cent f the wards by the end of December.