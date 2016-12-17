GHMC, HMDA continue demolitions

Enforcement teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took up extensive removal and demolition of encroachments on footpaths in different parts of the twin cities on Friday.

Signboards, poles, and other material belonging to the shops set up on footpaths, which were also jutting onto the road causing problems to pedestrians and also the movement of traffic, were targeted in all the 18 circles of the civic body.

While the Town Planning wing of central zone removed over 140 encroachments in Shaikpet on Thursday night, Friday’s operations were concentrated in Tolichowki, Kukatpally, Nampally, Darusallam, Uppal, and L.B. Nagar circles.

The municipal corporation took the help of the traffic police in removing the unauthorised structures. Its fellow planning body, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), too continued its drive against illegal constructions and layouts in the suburbs.

It had deployed three teams and the target was two buildings, two godowns, and eight basements and layouts in Rampally, Nizampet, and Nandigama, a spokesman informed.

Inspection of saplings

In the meantime, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy visited various educational institutes in Rajendranagar circle to inspect the saplings planted earlier this year. He also inspected the premises of Professor Jayashanker Agriculture University to check on the same.

The Commissioner said the GHMC has planted around two lakh saplings under the Haritha Haram programme in GHMC areas. All the departments combined, along with voluntary organisations, had planted 80 lakh saplings and the civic body wants to ensure there was no deficiency in maintaining them.