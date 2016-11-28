Funding to terror, extremism takes a beating: Minister

more-in

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir says activities of anti-India forces are on the decline

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir claimed that the demonetisation of higher-denomination currency has had a telling effect on terrorism, extremism and the unrest and violence in Jammu & Kashmir and in the areas bordering with Bangladesh.

“The government has ample proof how black money — particularly the money made in the narcotics business that runs from Afghanistan and Pakistan borders through the coastline of India — used to reach the terrorist and extremist groups and the forces creating unrest in Jammu & Kashmir and in the border areas with Bangladesh,” Mr. Ahir said here on Sunday.

He observed that a major part of the income made in the narcotics business used to reach anti-India forces and anti-social elements. Now that the currency notes of Rs. 1,000 and Rs.500 were demonetised, the flow of funds to such groups has come down significantly.

As their sources were getting choked, their activities were also on the decline, he stated.

The Union Minister said the surrender of 220 naxalites and sympathisers last week and another 122 this week in Odisha was a fallout of demonetisation, as sources of income for their activities were cut.

The impact of demonetisation on such elements would be felt much stronger in the weeks and months to come, Mr. Ahir said addressing a press conference.

He reasoned that although the higher denomination notes comprised 86 per cent of the money in the country's economy about 50 per cent of it was always out of circulation, as it remained as black money and helped the terrorist, extremist and other anti-social elements. Those having black money had not opposed the government decision, but their grudge was that they were not given time to convert their illegal money.