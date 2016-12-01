Full support to Metro Rail for early completion: CM

more-in

KCR has a meeting with officials at his camp office

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday promised complete support of the Government to the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) in early completion of the project construction under way across three traffic corridors in the twin cities.

Discussion on the project

Mr. Rao had a detailed discussion on the progress of the project at his camp office in the presence of L&T Deputy MD, Metro Rail non-executive Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyam, L&TMRH MD Shivanand Nimbargi, Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy and CM’s Principal Secretary S. Narsing Rao.

Metro Rail authorities informed him that the works on Corridor One --Miyapur to L.B. Nagar -- would be completed within a year, that is, November 2017, and work on all the three corridors (Corridor Two - Jubilee Bus Station to Falaknuma and Corridor Three - Nagole to Hi-Tec City/Raidurg) would be done by August 2018.

The scheduled completion of the project as per the Concession Agreement is July 2017 as the actual month when the work started was July 2012.

Trial runs are currently running in Stage one - Nagole to Mettuguda, an 8-km stretch on Corridor One and also for stage two - Miyapur to S.R. Nagar, a 12-km stretch.

About 17 stations are ready in stages one and two while work at three interchange stations - Ameerpet, MGBS & Parade Grounds as well as 30 stations was in progress. Altogether 75 per cent of the project was done, with viaduct foundations: 61.20 km; piers: 58.10 km; span erection: 49.0 km and track work: 36.25 km, Metro Rail officials said.

“L&T is committed to completing the project and I thank the CM and the Government for their continued support and cooperation in ensuring removal of roadblocks for the rapid progress of project.

We are in discussion with the Government to commission certain stages of the project soon,” said Mr. Subrahmanyam, in a press statement later.