From currency chest to landfill

What happens to the demonetised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes? Where do they go from bank branches, many of which over the last fortnight have seen an incessant rush of people to deposit/exchange the notes?

Like in the case of mutilated notes, they too will be shredded. Once cut into small pieces they would be dumped in land fills, according to an RBI spokesperson. The central bank stopped incineration of the notes about 15 years ago, she said.

The shreds, sources in the banking industry said, were compressed into briquettes. Sometimes, they are recycled and also used to make souvenirs. RBI, however, seems to be preferring to take the old notes to the dump yards.

The shredding would be done at different offices of the RBI in the country, including Hyderabad, that are equipped with currency verification and processing systems (CVPS) . The CVPS at the Mumbai office was inaugurated in February 2003 and then RBI said that 42 such systems had been installed in its various offices to supplement the manual processing of notes.

Each CVPS is capable of handling 50,000 - 60,000 notes per hour, a process that involves counting, examining their genuineness and sorting them into fit and unfit notes besides destroying the unfit ones on-line. The system sends the shreds to a separate briquetting system where they are compressed into briquettes of small size. The briquettes can be used as residual fuel in industrial furnaces. They can even be used for land fillings or for making items for use at offices and homes, according to RBI.

While inviting bids from manufacturers for supply, installation and commissioning of banknote shredding and briquetting system for its various offices, a list in which Hyderabad figured, the bank said the system should be capable of destroying soiled and cancelled bank notes by shredding/granulating and briquetting process. Their capacity should be between 150 and 175 kg. per hour. “The shredded pieces shall be such that at least 90 per cent shreds by weight shall pass through a sieve of 6 mm and no shredded piece shall be larger than 8 mm,” the tender said.